Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teenage boy on Monday. The Cass County Jail confirmed that 31-year-old Marcus Brian Rexrode has been arrested and is being held on charges of Murder, firearm possessed by a felon, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say they plan to release more information at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Valley News Live will be at that news conference and will also have it streaming live on our website and Facebook page. We’ll bring you the latest as soon as we learn more.

The Fargo Police Department is now calling the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy a homicide investigation.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski and Criminal Investigations Division Captain Bill Ahlfeldt are holding a news conference at 2:30 this afternoon to discuss the investigation.

The boy was shot and killed on Monday night. Police say multiple people were involved in a fight before the shooting, and several gunshots were heard from people in the area around 11:15 p.m.

Officers found the 16-year-old dead in the 4400 block of 9th Avenue South with a gun laying on the ground next to him.

Police say they are investigating to identify all parties involved, and ask anyone with any tips to call them into the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

