Loose rock from semi load goes through windshield & kills Valley City man

LAMOURE CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says a loose rock from a semi load went through a passing pickup’s windshield and killed a Valley City man.

It happened this morning just after 8 am. A semi-truck with a belly dump trailer was headed northbound on State Highway 1 with a load of rock. A 58-year-old man driving southbound was approaching the semi. As the vehicles came closer, the belly dump trailer unloaded rock onto the roadway.

A loose rock from the load went through the windshield of the man’s pickup and hit him. He was treated by local ambulance services and then taken to the Oakes Hospital. He later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials say the load of rock was not intended to be dumped onto the highway.

The pickup driver’s passenger was uninjured. The driver of the semi, Lyle Hanson, was also uninjured.

NDHP says charges from the crash are pending for Hanson following an investigation.

