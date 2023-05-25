Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Groundbreaking at Pipestem Dam for flood safety project

Senator John Hoeven helped break ground on the Pipestem Dam safety modification project near...
Senator John Hoeven helped break ground on the Pipestem Dam safety modification project near Jamestown, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ground was broken on Thursday for the Pipestem Dam safety modification project, which aims to prevent future erosion and ensure the integrity of the dam. The Pipestem Dam works in conjunction with the Jamestown Dam to serve the primary purpose of flood risk management for Jamestown.

Due to concerns that the highly erodible sands and gravel used in the spillway could lead to an uncontrolled release of water, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is modifying Pipestem Dam with reinforced and roller-compacted concrete features. These include a new crest control structure, spillway chute and stilling basin.

“The Pipestem Dam plays an important role in managing our water resources in the Jamestown area and protecting residents against the risk of flooding, while supporting access to recreation opportunities along the Pipestem Creek and Reservoir that are important to this region’s quality of life,” said Sen. John Hoeven. “Decades of erosion at this facility created a real risk of breach during times of high-water flows. As such, this project is a vital investment in the continued safety and well-being of homes and business throughout the area.”

As a member of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee, Hoeven says he secured more than $170 million to support the project, and worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund the project in the Corps’ fiscal years 2021 and 2022 work plans and keep the effort on schedule.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch closing downtown location
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch Thrift Store makes statement on closing downtown location
16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting

Latest News

Marcus Brian Rexrode
Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old boy
Noon News May 25 - Part 1
Today Marks Three Years Since George Floyd Killing
Noon Weather – May 25