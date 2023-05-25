Fargo Police asking for public to help identify body found in retention pond

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for your help in identifying a body that was found a retention pond in the 3500 block of Main Avenue in Fargo on Monday, May 22.

The body was recovered by Fargo Police and Fargo Fire crews just before noon on Monday. The pond is located in the back parking lots of GXO Logistics and Loffler Companies.

Police say they need help identifying who the man is. He is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, and 30 to 40 years old.

“If anybody knows of an individual that would match that description and might be missing, that hasn’t been reported, we’d love to hear from those people to get that report of who this person might be. Autopsies have been completed and we’re taking every step to identify who this individual is,” said Fargo Police Captain Bill Ahlfeldt.

Police have yet to say if the death appears suspicious, but investigators do not have reason to believe there is an active threat to the public. If you have any information on who the man could be, contact the Fargo Police Department.

