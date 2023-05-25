City receives $2 million for redevelopment of Fargo High Rise

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major redevelopment project to improve affordable housing options in the City of Fargo is receiving an additional $2 million in federal funding to become a reality.

The $2 million grant was secured from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Cleanup Grant program to support the redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo.

Additional funding was needed to address asbestos at the property at 101 2nd Street South and move the project forward. The 22-story high-rise is currently vacant and contaminated with asbestos, heavy metals and other inorganic contaminants.

“The presence of asbestos at the Lashkowitz High Rise presented a real challenge for the City of Fargo, creating a funding shortfall for this critically-needed affordable housing project,” said Hoeven.

The nearly 250 residents of the high rise were notified in 2019 that the building was being sold. Once complete, the project will provide 110 units of affordable housing for the region. The asbestos remediation is expected to take 80 days, with demolition to occur in fall of 2023.

“Remediating sites contaminated by hazardous substances and returning them to productive use is a win-win for our communities,” said Senator Kevin Cramer. “These Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants will help create new opportunities at currently unusable locations.”

“The new Lashkowitz will provide direly needed affordable housing to our downtown neighborhoods. I’m appreciative of the work and cooperation from Senator Hoeven, the City of Fargo, and our EPA partners,” said Fargo Housing & Redevelopment Authority CEO Chris Brungardt.

The Lashkowitz Riverfront project, which has now received $24 million in federal funding, including from the Housing Trust Fund, which was awarded in November, as well as the HUD Capital Fund Grant and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

Previous Coverage Funding shortfall for demolition of Fargo high rise

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.