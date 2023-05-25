Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Campers can help prevent Emerald Ash Borer from entering the state

File photo of campfire.
File photo of campfire.(MGN)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many, Memorial Day represents the start of summer and the camping season. That means a lot of campfires, but transporting firewood around the state could be helping to spread an insect that has killed millions of ash trees in the U.S.

Emerald Ash Borer is the bug responsible for all that devastation. The insect neared the North Dakota border in February when an infestation was reported in Moorhead, Minnesota. North Dakota Forest Service says it is only a matter of time before the insect is spotted in one of the 90 million ash trees in our state. They say campers can help delay that.

“The insects can fly and infect neighboring ash trees. But the primary way it spreads long distances is by moving firewood. That’s why we are encouraging people to buy it where you burn it,” said Beth Hill with the North Dakota Forest Service.

You can find the nearest place to buy firewood when you are camping this season by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Acres announces new store filling vacant spot
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
Marcus Brian Rexrode
UPDATE: 16-year-old victim named in Fargo shooting
Fatal Crash
Loose rock from semi load goes through windshield & kills Valley City man

Latest News

Police lights generic
One injured after rear end collision in LaMoure County
Moorhead water main break
Water main break affecting Moorhead roads
Tanya Ferber, owner of Senior Helpers
Caring for seniors mental health
Groundbreaking at Pipestem Dam for flood safety project
6:00pm News May 25 - Part 2