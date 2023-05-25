Campers can help prevent Emerald Ash Borer from entering the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many, Memorial Day represents the start of summer and the camping season. That means a lot of campfires, but transporting firewood around the state could be helping to spread an insect that has killed millions of ash trees in the U.S.

Emerald Ash Borer is the bug responsible for all that devastation. The insect neared the North Dakota border in February when an infestation was reported in Moorhead, Minnesota. North Dakota Forest Service says it is only a matter of time before the insect is spotted in one of the 90 million ash trees in our state. They say campers can help delay that.

“The insects can fly and infect neighboring ash trees. But the primary way it spreads long distances is by moving firewood. That’s why we are encouraging people to buy it where you burn it,” said Beth Hill with the North Dakota Forest Service.

You can find the nearest place to buy firewood when you are camping this season by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.