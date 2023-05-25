Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area

Video was posted to Twitter of a fight that broke out at Chicago O'Hare International Airport's baggage claim.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – Police arrested two people after a brawl broke out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

A video posted by Twitter user @ChicagoCritter captured the fight, showing nearly a dozen people brawling in the baggage claim area Monday night.

People even fought on the carousel, while others appeared to try to intervene.

Two people who can be seen punching a woman in the video were arrested, according to police.

Officials said 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks were each charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Authorities have not said what caused the fight to break out.

The flight was reportedly from Miami to Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting
Crash on eastbound I-94 on May 23, 2023.
Traffic backed up after crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
More have been impacted by a Grand Forks business closure.
More have been impacted by closure of a GF business

Latest News

Fargo Liquor Control Board discussing enforcement at The Windbreak
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
FILE - Cars move along the 6th Street Viaduct in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Police...
Teen dies during apparent social media stunt on Los Angeles bridge, police say
Grocery shopper, Nancy Webb, was looking for bananas but ended up leaving the store with a...
Woman wins lottery jackpot thanks to grocery store running out of bananas