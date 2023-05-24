Cooking with Cash Wa
Vandals damage handicap-accessible picnic table in Grand Forks

Picnic table damaged at The Greenway of Greater Grand Forks
Picnic table damaged at The Greenway of Greater Grand Forks(Grand Forks Park District)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT
GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - A picnic table at the Greenway of Greater Grand Forks has been damaged by vandals.

“Let’s hope this isn’t a sign of how the Summer of 2023 will play out... For reference, someone used a chainsaw to cut off the end of a handicap-accessible picnic table,” the Park District posted on the the Greenway Facebook page.

Grand Forks Police tell Valley News Live they received a report on May 18 regarding the picnic table vandalism. As of May 24, there are no suspects and no one has come forward with information.

The Greenway is a corridor of 2,200 acres of open space between the banks of the river and the flood protection system. It’s primary function is to provide flood protection for the Greater Grand Forks community, but is also a place for recreation, to explore areas closer to the river and enjoy scenic views.

