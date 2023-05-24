Cooking with Cash Wa
'Tow to Go' once again being offered by AAA this Memorial Day Weekend

If you find yourself consuming too many alcoholic beverages during the holidays, AAA wants to give you a free tow.(AP)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This Memorial Day Weekend, AAA once again will provide a free service in effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

AAA officials say they’re preparing to rescue around 483,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this weekend. This is the 25th year that the auto club group has provided the ‘Tow to Go’ program.

A tow truck will be sent to take the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since it first started, ‘Tow to Go’ has helped keep more than 25,000 impaired drivers off the road.

The service will start at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 26th, and go until 6 a.m., Tuesday, May 30th. The free confidential rides will be available to AAA members and non-members as well.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs.”

“However, we remind people to treat ‘Tow to Go’ as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home or a place to stay until sober.”

6:00PM Weather - May 24