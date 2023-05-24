New driving school is helping address the need for truck drivers in the region and across the US

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -160 Driving Academy is working on preparing the next round of truck drivers in the FM area. and across the country.

New potential truck drivers go through a 4-week course obtaining 160 hours of training. During the first week, students participate in classroom training, which will prepare them to pass their CDL permit exam.

Once they obtain their permit, students spend the next three weeks participating in hands-on training. At the end of the program, students take the state CDL exam before becoming licensed to be a truck driver.

Michelle Brown, the general manager, says she’s seen many people in different stages of their lives going through their truck driver training program.

“I’ve seen so many life changing events for students that have come to us. Some being rehabilitated from incarceration. Some of them from a homeless shelters where their family fell on hard times,” she said. “In just 4 to 5 short weeks later, they’re making a 60,000 plus salary to support their family. Very life changing.”

160 Driving Academy partners with several companies to offer financial assistance to help students pay to participate in the program. Job placement opportunities are also available.

Students can sign up to start classes this upcoming Monday.

A ribbon cutting celebration is on Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at its new location at 3402 13th Ave S, Suite D.

Information on how to sign up, can be found on 160 Driving Academy’s website.

