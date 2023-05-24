Minnesota Twins to give away free gloves and baseballs to youth

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Twins are preparing to hand out 3,000 free gloves and baseballs to youth in Minneapolis and St. Paul in partnership with the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and Morrie’s Auto Group.

Select players and staff will hand out the equipment today to kids ages 8 and under from 5-6pm today, May 24 in Bryant Square park in Minneapolis and the Rice and Arlington Sports Complex in St. Paul.

Twins infielder Kyle Farmer, right-handed pitcher Pablo López and third base/outfield coach Tommy Watkins will assist in handing out gloves to kids in Minneapolis, while right-handed pitchers Emilio Pagán and Joe Ryan, along with assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon, will be in St. Paul.

