Minnesota Governor signs $72 billion budget bill into law

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - On the steps of the State Capitol, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremony to celebrate signing the next state budget into law Wednesday morning.

State lawmakers, department heads and other supporters joined Walz. Hundreds were in attendance, including the University of Minnesota marching band.

The roughly $72 billion budget will fund state government and its programs and services for the next two years. The budget includes rebate checks for many Minnesotans, tax cuts, and some tax hikes.

Walz said he outlined a vision to make Minnesota the best state in the nation for kids to grow up in and today, we’re turning that vision into reality.

”We did not get there in its entirety, but we went a long way to shifting back to education being fair across the state and not being totally dependent on these referendums and property taxes,” Walz said. “We did a heck of a job to get there and I think this is where we can make the biggest impact.”

The DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature held their narrow majorities this session to move several consequential policies forward and pass this budget.

As part of the One Minnesota Budget, Governor Walz signed twelve budget bills into law:

