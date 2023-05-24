Minnesota Governor signs $72 billion budget bill into law
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - On the steps of the State Capitol, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremony to celebrate signing the next state budget into law Wednesday morning.
State lawmakers, department heads and other supporters joined Walz. Hundreds were in attendance, including the University of Minnesota marching band.
The roughly $72 billion budget will fund state government and its programs and services for the next two years. The budget includes rebate checks for many Minnesotans, tax cuts, and some tax hikes.
Walz said he outlined a vision to make Minnesota the best state in the nation for kids to grow up in and today, we’re turning that vision into reality.
”We did not get there in its entirety, but we went a long way to shifting back to education being fair across the state and not being totally dependent on these referendums and property taxes,” Walz said. “We did a heck of a job to get there and I think this is where we can make the biggest impact.”
The DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature held their narrow majorities this session to move several consequential policies forward and pass this budget.
As part of the One Minnesota Budget, Governor Walz signed twelve budget bills into law:
- Chapter 64, House File 1938 – Tax Bill
- Chapter 55, House File 2497 – Education Finance Bill
- Chapter 53, Senate File 3035 - Jobs, Economic Development, Labor, and Industry Omnibus Bill
- Chapter 54, House File 2292 – Early Learning Omnibus Bill
- Chapter 60, House File 2310 – Environment, Natural Resources, Climate, and Energy Omnibus Bill
- Chapter 50, House File 1403 – Human Services Policy Bill
- Chapter 41, House File 2073 – Higher Ed Omnibus Bill
- Chapter 57, Senate File 2744 – Commerce Omnibus Bill
- Chapter 61, Senate File 2934 – Omnibus Human Services appropriations Bill
- Chapter 62, House File 1830 – State Government Finance Bill
- Chapter 68, House File 2887 – Transportation Omnibus bill
- Chapter 70, Senate File 2995 – Health and Human Services appropriations Omnibus bill
