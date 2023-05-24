Minnesota campgrounds filling up fast for the summer

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Good luck finding a camping spot in Minnesota this Memorial Day weekend. The Department of Natural Resources says nearly all camping and lodging in state parks and recreation areas are booked for the days around Memorial Day, but there are some spots open in the north and west parts of the state.

The DNR says demand for sites on weekends is likely to stay high all summer long. Minnesota parks saw a surge in demand in 2020, when people sought relief from COVID-19 lockdowns, and while interest has plateaued, bookings are above pre-pandemic levels.

Campers who don’t have a reservation can consider state forest campgrounds, where all campsites are available on a first come, first served basis. Find these campgrounds on the DNR’s camping in Minnesota state forests webpage.

“Many people know about common activities at state parks and trails like hiking and camping, but we offer so much more,” said Ann Pierce, the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division director. “We encourage people to explore the DNR website to learn about all the activities available within the state parks and trails system.”

The DNR’s summer activities guide is one place to start if you are planning a state parks and trails adventure. The guide lists warm weather activities for people of all ages and interests.

State park and recreation area pages on the DNR website post visitor alerts to communicate important information related to safety, closures, construction projects and other helpful details.

