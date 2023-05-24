Inmate from Hawaii dies in Minnesota prison

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - An inmate from Hawaii died at the Waseca, Minnesota federal prison Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 36 year old Starsha Silva was found unresponsive around 7:15 Wednesday morning.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and she was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Silva had been sentenced to 14 years for Felon in Possession of 5-grams or more of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm, and Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. She had been in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Waseca since January 27, 2022.

FCI Waseca is a low security facility and currently houses 800 female offenders.

