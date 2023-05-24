Cooking with Cash Wa
Cooler and Breezy Day Continues

Temperatures Return to Well-Above Average Thursday and Beyond
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TONIGHT:

Today has been much cooler across the region - especially east - compared to the last several sizzling days! Highs in northern MN have only been in the 50s and low 60s. The warmth has been west with some 80s. A warm front west is helping out those temperatures.

We remain mainly cloudy with still a bit of upper-level wildfire haze from Canadian fires. There have been just some hit-and-miss showers through the afternoon that will continue to diminish tonight.

The breeze will continues tonight ahead of the approaching warm front. The wind will be shifting and become more southerly tomorrow, which will aid in bringing back the heat! It will be gusty at times with occasional wind gusts over 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two are drifting through this afternoon and into this evening. Winds remain breezy. There’s a big range in temperatures today with a boundary in place.

By the evening drive, some places southwest will reach into the 80s, but most will only warm into the 60s and 70s. It will be especially cool closer to Lake of the Woods. Skies clear tonight, but breezy conditions will continue.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. There is still a small chance for rain showers through this weekend. However, it is looking to be much drier than it did last week. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

