Concordia, CCRI hosting mental health rally

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Organizations in Moorhead are hoping to increase mental health awareness and treatment with a rally.

Concordia College and CCRI are hosting a mental health awareness rally on Wednesday, May 24 at Concordia College.

The event will feature inspirational speaker Tasha Schuh. The organizations say Schuh will deliver an empowering speech based on her personal experiences. It’s expected Schuh will also talk about raising awareness, reducing the stigma and fostering community support.

“Tasha’s resilience and advocacy are truly inspiring, and we believe her message will resonate deeply with our community,” says CCRI Executive Director Shannon Bock. “Through this event, we aim to ignite conversations, challenge societal stigmas, and foster an environment where everyone feels supported and understood.”

The keynote speech is happening at 3 p.m. at Birkland Alumni Lounge on campus and the rally will happen at 4 p.m. at the Olson Forum track.

The event is free and open to people of all ages and abilities.

