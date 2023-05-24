Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Concordia, CCRI hosting mental health rally

Mental Health America
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Organizations in Moorhead are hoping to increase mental health awareness and treatment with a rally.

Concordia College and CCRI are hosting a mental health awareness rally on Wednesday, May 24 at Concordia College.

The event will feature inspirational speaker Tasha Schuh. The organizations say Schuh will deliver an empowering speech based on her personal experiences. It’s expected Schuh will also talk about raising awareness, reducing the stigma and fostering community support.

“Tasha’s resilience and advocacy are truly inspiring, and we believe her message will resonate deeply with our community,” says CCRI Executive Director Shannon Bock. “Through this event, we aim to ignite conversations, challenge societal stigmas, and foster an environment where everyone feels supported and understood.”

The keynote speech is happening at 3 p.m. at Birkland Alumni Lounge on campus and the rally will happen at 4 p.m. at the Olson Forum track.

The event is free and open to people of all ages and abilities.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting
Crash on eastbound I-94 on May 23, 2023.
Traffic backed up after crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
MSUM's 11th President Anne Blackhurst
MSUM President honored by city of Moorhead
More have been impacted by a Grand Forks business closure.
More have been impacted by closure of a GF business

Latest News

Hillsboro Subway
Case dismissed for man accused of holding Subway worker at gunpoint
10:00PM Weather May 23
10:00PM News May 23 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 23 - Part 1