Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Chances of seeing snapping turtles in ND increase this season

Snapping turtle
Snapping turtle(Mike Anderson)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – World Turtle Day took its time, but it’s here.

Pat Isakson, a conservation biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish, said of the five species native to the state, the western painted turtle and the snapping turtle have the highest population.

He said they’re easy to find basking on logs in the sun, while the other three types hide in the Missouri River.

Isakson said people are more likely to see snapping turtles nesting on land.

“There are quite a few that get hit on the road, you know, as roadkill, so just something to keep an eye out for, and you don’t really want to run over a 40-pound snapping turtle. Probably wouldn’t do real well for your car,” said Isakson.

Isakson said Game and Fish surveys the turtle population every few years and it’s steady.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
Body pulled from retention pond, Fargo Police investigating
16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting
Harold Anderson
Body found on banks of Red River identified as missing Moorhead man
WBRC stock graphic
Man dies in officer-involved crash
Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was...
UPDATE: Man still wanted after Grand Forks shelter in place

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools
School Board Meeting Sparks Debate on Transparency and Support for Fargo Youth
Carbon dioxide pipeline debate: map of proposed CO2 Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline in ND
Carbon dioxide pipeline debate: ND lawmakers ask AG to investigate Summit Carbon Solutions’ investors
South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, and Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, right, talk...
Here are all of the abortion debates happening this week in US courts and statehouses
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch closing downtown location
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch Thrift Store makes statement on closing downtown location