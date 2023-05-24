Big Cooldown Today with Lingering Showers

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front continues to bring change to the valley this morning. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two are drifting through. Temperatures remain warm in the 50s and 60s for most. The easterly winds continue at around 15-20 mph with stronger gusts

By midday, will be in the 60s for most of the region. Winds will remain breezy with exiting showers.

By the evening drive, some places southwest will reach into the 80s, but most will only warm into the 60s and 70s. It will be especially cool closer to Lake of the Woods. The temperatures will continue to drop after the sun sets. They will be in the 50s and 60s as we drift off to sleep.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. There is still a small chance for rain showers through this weekend. However, it is looking to be much drier than it did last week. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

