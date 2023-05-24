Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Big Cooldown Today with Lingering Showers

Temperatures Return to Well-Above Average Thursday and Beyond
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front continues to bring change to the valley this morning. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two are drifting through. Temperatures remain warm in the 50s and 60s for most. The easterly winds continue at around 15-20 mph with stronger gusts

By midday, will be in the 60s for most of the region. Winds will remain breezy with exiting showers.

By the evening drive, some places southwest will reach into the 80s, but most will only warm into the 60s and 70s. It will be especially cool closer to Lake of the Woods. The temperatures will continue to drop after the sun sets. They will be in the 50s and 60s as we drift off to sleep.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. There is still a small chance for rain showers through this weekend. However, it is looking to be much drier than it did last week. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting
Crash on eastbound I-94 on May 23, 2023.
Traffic backed up after crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
MSUM's 11th President Anne Blackhurst
MSUM President honored by city of Moorhead
More have been impacted by a Grand Forks business closure.
More have been impacted by closure of a GF business

Latest News

10:00PM Weather May 23
6:00PM Weather - May 23
5:00 PM Weather May 23
4:00PM Weather – May 23