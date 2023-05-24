492 Tons hauled during first two days of Grand Forks clean-up week

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks clean-up week is off to a great start.

So far through Tuesday May, 23 the city has hauled 492 tons. 27 tons of residential items have also been hauled.

Grand Forks clean-up week will run through the end of this week. During the event residents are asked to place all of their extra garbage items on their berm by the street. Crews will not be picking up items in the alley this year.

More information regarding spring clean-up week can be found on the City of Grand Forks website.

