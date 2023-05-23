Xcel Energy power outages affecting Cass, Clay and Wilkin counties

(Valley News Live) - Hundreds of Xcel Energy customers in North Dakota and thousands in Minnesota are without power.

According to poweroutage.us Cass County has reported 709 outages. In Minnesota Clay County has reported 3,218 outages and Wilkin County has 91 reported outages.

According to DGF Schools both sites are without power. They also say the fire alarm did go off but all students and staff are safe. In Fargo there have been reports of stop lights being out downtown. The City of Dilworth is also dealing with a minor power outage, the lights at Center Ave. and Main are currently out.

The cause of the outages are unknown but crews are working to restore power.

