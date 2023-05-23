Cooking with Cash Wa
Traffic backed up after crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A large crash is being reported on eastbound Interstate-94.

Initial reports started coming in just a few minutes after 6:00 p.m. near 8th Street in Moorhead and multiple vehicles are involved. Traffic is down to a crawl as police check on the people involved and investigate the crash.

Valley News Live will continue to follow this breaking news story and bring you more information as we receive it.

