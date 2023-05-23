Cooking with Cash Wa
Three fire crews respond to grass fire near Ulen

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Multiple emergency crews are dealing with a grass fire near Ulen, MN.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Dept. says it started around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23 around 240th St. N. and 180th Ave. N.

Fire departments from Ulen, Felton and Hawley were dispatched to deal with the flames.

At this time, the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

