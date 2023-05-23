Cooking with Cash Wa
Sanford Fargo is among top in country for treatment of heart attack patients

By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The CDC estimates over 800,000 Americans will suffer a heart attack every year, and Sanford Medical Center Fargo is one of the top in the nation for care for those patients.

Sanford Fargo has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain  ̶  MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023. Officials say it’s one of only 262 hospitals in the country to get the honor.

“This award is a reflection of our commitment of our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence, as they continue to raise the bar in delivering timely, evidence-based care and saving lives.” said Paul Burud, executive director, cardiology, Sanford Fargo. “This recognition reinforces our shared mission to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community. Together, we will remain steadfast in our pursuit of the highest standard of care, as we strive to provide hope and healing to every heart that seeks our assistance.”

Officials say the award recognizes Sanford’s commitment and success in putting a higher standard of care for heart attack patients in place.

“The receipt of this award indicates that Sanford Medical Center Fargo remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care,” says Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

