Salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s

The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked...
The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked to eating a raw form of Papa Murphy’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a multi-state food safety alert after an outbreak of Salmonella.

The CDC, along with state and federal partners, is investigating reports of 18 Salmonella infections in 6 states including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Missouri. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The CDC says the true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreaks may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Interviews with sick people show that raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza stores may be contaminated with Salmonella and may be making people sick. Nine people reported eating the cookie dough raw in the week before they got sick. At least two people did not eat at Papa Murphy’s and CDC investigators are working to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw cookie dough.

Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S’mores bars dough.

Health officials say to check your refrigerator and freezer, and throw the dough away, even if you didn’t get sick after eating some of it. Always follow cookie dough baking instructions - the dough at Papa Murphy’s is not meant to be eaten raw.

