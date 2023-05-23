Cooking with Cash Wa
PriceWatch (5/22) - Debt Ceiling Update and Americans’ Finances

From Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both said they had a productive meeting on the debt veiling debate, Monday, but there’s still a long way to go before reaching a deal.

Meanwhile, more Americans say they are not “doing okay” with their finances.

Watch more on this week’s PriceWatch report.

