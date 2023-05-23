Oak Grove Lutheran School announces ambitious campaign for new buildings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Oak Grove Lutheran School leaders today announced plans for new construction on both Fargo campuses, outlining a fundraising campaign to raise at least $26 million for the projects.

The Acorns to Oaks campaign features plans to rise up a new facilities on both North and South Campuses. 35,000 new square feet on the North Campus will include modern science labs, rooms designed for teaching mathematics, and additional classrooms.

Campaign leaders have already secured $22.4 million in early gifts towards the construction projects, and pledges from anonymous donors have driven the campaign to a goal of $30 million or more.

15,000 new square feet on the South Campus will be an activities center that reduces scheduling stress on the existing gymnasium which also is used for lunch, chapel, large assemblies and indoor recess on inclement weather days. A new music room will be added between existing structures.

“Donors who care deeply about Oak Grove, its students and its mission have offered us an inspiring opportunity to complete the facilities the school needs now,” Oak Grove School President Bob Otterson said. “These generous supporters have enabled the real possibility for us to create additional spaces that will enhance the well-rounded experiences families expect from this school.”

