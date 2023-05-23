Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Oak Grove Lutheran School announces ambitious campaign for new buildings

School leaders expect construction to begin spring 2024.
Oak Grove Lutheran
Oak Grove Lutheran(KVLY)
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Oak Grove Lutheran School leaders today announced plans for new construction on both Fargo campuses, outlining a fundraising campaign to raise at least $26 million for the projects.

The Acorns to Oaks campaign features plans to rise up a new facilities on both North and South Campuses. 35,000 new square feet on the North Campus will include modern science labs, rooms designed for teaching mathematics, and additional classrooms.

Campaign leaders have already secured $22.4 million in early gifts towards the construction projects, and pledges from anonymous donors have driven the campaign to a goal of $30 million or more.

15,000 new square feet on the South Campus will be an activities center that reduces scheduling stress on the existing gymnasium which also is used for lunch, chapel, large assemblies and indoor recess on inclement weather days. A new music room will be added between existing structures.

“Donors who care deeply about Oak Grove, its students and its mission have offered us an inspiring opportunity to complete the facilities the school needs now,” Oak Grove School President Bob Otterson said. “These generous supporters have enabled the real possibility for us to create additional spaces that will enhance the well-rounded experiences families expect from this school.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
Body pulled from retention pond, Fargo Police investigating
Harold Anderson
Body found on banks of Red River identified as missing Moorhead man
Police lights generic
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy found dead after Fargo shooting
WBRC stock graphic
Man dies in officer-involved crash
Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was...
UPDATE: Man still wanted after Grand Forks shelter in place

Latest News

Death sentence reduced to life in prison for man who killed UND student
Level III Predatory Offender
Level III Predatory Offender moves to new address in Moorhead
Image depicting traffic cones
Highway 9 in Barnesville to close for road construction starting June 1
Minnesota State Patrol graduation ceremony on May 23, 2023.
Minnesota State Patrol welcomes 23 new troopers