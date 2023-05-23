MSUM President honored by city of Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is honoring Minnesota State University Moorhead President, Dr. Anne Blackhurst as she approaches retirement. Mayor Carlson announced that today, May 23, 2023, will be Dr. Anne Blackhurst Day in the city of Moorhead.

Dr. Blackhurst served as MSUM’s eleventh President since 2014, and will be retiring on June 30. Some of her accomplishments include guiding MSUM academic programming to expand graduate programs and enrollments, developing framework to define the university’s core values, mission, purpose, and strategic anchors, and leading a successful $60 million capital campaign.

Timothy Downs has been named to serve as MSUM’s 12th President and his appointment will take effect on July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.