Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

MSUM President honored by city of Moorhead

Dr. Anne Blackhurst Day
MSUM's 11th President Anne Blackhurst
MSUM's 11th President Anne Blackhurst(MSUM)
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is honoring Minnesota State University Moorhead President, Dr. Anne Blackhurst as she approaches retirement. Mayor Carlson announced that today, May 23, 2023, will be Dr. Anne Blackhurst Day in the city of Moorhead.

Dr. Blackhurst served as MSUM’s eleventh President since 2014, and will be retiring on June 30. Some of her accomplishments include guiding MSUM academic programming to expand graduate programs and enrollments, developing framework to define the university’s core values, mission, purpose, and strategic anchors, and leading a successful $60 million capital campaign.

Timothy Downs has been named to serve as MSUM’s 12th President and his appointment will take effect on July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
Body pulled from retention pond, Fargo Police investigating
Harold Anderson
Body found on banks of Red River identified as missing Moorhead man
WBRC stock graphic
Man dies in officer-involved crash
Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was...
UPDATE: Man is still wanted after Grand Forks shelter in place
West Acres
Foot Locker closing in West Acres this week

Latest News

NDT – Top Talkers – May 23
Police lights generic
Boy found dead after Fargo shooting
More have been impacted by a Grand Forks business closure.
More have been impacted by closure of a GF business
Valley Today Fast Track – May 23