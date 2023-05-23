Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead school buses will soon all have stop arm cameras

(WBTV graphic (custom credit))
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Public Schools will soon have stop arm cameras on all school buses.

The school district is getting a $116,000 grant from the state to add 67 front-facing school bus stop-signal arm cameras. The district says 49 other buses will have upgraded recording systems eventually installed.

The school says this grant will ensure 100 percent of its buses will have cameras or upgraded recording equipment.

State law requires all drivers stop for school buses when the lights are flashing and the stop arm is out. Violators will face a $500 fine. Drivers can also face criminal charges if they pass a school bus on the right when a child is outside the bus.

The state says this grant, awarded to 26 other school districts, will equip 59 percent of all school buses in the state with recording devices.

