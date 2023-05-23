Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota State Patrol welcomes 23 new troopers

Minnesota State Patrol graduation ceremony on May 23, 2023.
Minnesota State Patrol graduation ceremony on May 23, 2023.(MN State Patrol)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After weeks of training, 23 cadets can now call themselves Minnesota State Troopers. A graduation ceremony was held for the new troopers following their successful completion of the Minnesota State Patrol’s 67th Training Academy.

The graduates are made up of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) program applicants. The LETO program offers the education and training to candidates who have a two or four-year degree but no law enforcement experience.

Cadets began training at Camp Ripley on February 13, which included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication, and mental health crisis training and defensive tactics.

After graduation, cadets will attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper. Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on August 30.

Some interesting facts about the troopers: Tim Vaagenes worked as a deputy and was recruited by his wife, a current trooper. Both will patrol in the same district. John Peterson applied to the LETO program after retiring from the Air Force where he served more than 21 years as a munitions systems technician.

Click here to see a complete list of graduates, including their hometowns and assigned districts.

