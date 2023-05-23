Minnesota likely to legalize recreational marijuana

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A bill to legalize recreational marijuana is now headed to Governor Walz’s desk. Over the weekend, Minnesota Senators voted “yes” on the proposal. The House already approved the measure last week. We still don’t know how quickly Walz will sign the bill, but he plans to do so this week.

In a Tweet back in April, Walz said, “I’m ready to sign it into law.”

Once signed, the law would take effect August 1st. Meaning, people in Minnesota will soon be allowed to carry 2 ounces of cannabis in public, have 2 pounds of it in your home, and grow up to 8 cannabis plants at home. However, only 4 of those can be mature, flowering plants.

Under the new law, you can also smoke it in public, but only at businesses and events licensed for on-site consumption.

The legislation will also create 12 different business licenses for growing, selling, and transporting cannabis, with additional licenses for medical use. Those with a non-felony cannabis offense will automatically have their records expunged, but it is expected to take until August of next year to process them all. When Governor Walz signs the bill, Minnesota will become the 23rd state in the nation to legalize adult-use cannabis.

