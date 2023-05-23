Milk Market in Fargo helps breastfeeding mothers shop & learn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new store has opened up in Fargo, and it’s helping mothers “latch, pump, & nourish”. It’s called Milk Market!

Milk Market’s owner, Bethany Hill, has spent the last seven years in lactation and obtaining her IBCLC. She says she noticed the community was lacking people to educate breastfeeding mothers on breastfeeding products before they buy them. So, she made Milk Market.

Hill says, it’s a one stop retail store with educated staff to help you buy items to help you in your feeding journey.

”I’m a mother of three. I breastfed them. Although I had family to support me and my husband was very supportive, something like this would’ve been awesome--to be able to know going into the store the person behind the door is going to be someone who can help me with whatever my questions are,” says Hill.

Milk Market also has a breast milk depot. It’s where mothers who have extra milk they don’t need are able to donate it to babies in need in our surrounding communities.

Milk Market is located at 1801 45th St S, Suite E in Fargo. Click here to head to their website.

