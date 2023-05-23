Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Man killed while packing up U-Haul, moving out of apartment, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a Cleveland neighborhood while moving. (Source: WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed last week while he was in the middle of moving.

Officers responded to the Delaney Village Apartments on May 18 and found Jamarious Williams with multiple gunshot wounds and his body down a staircase.

According to police, Williams was loading a U-Haul truck when he was approached by a man wearing a mask who shot him before running away.

Williams’ girlfriend said she tried to give him CPR until first responders arrived, but she was unable to save him.

“He was the love of my life and I miss him. His mom and dad miss him, his whole family is just crushed,” she said.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said the two have four children together.

She said Williams had been feuding with neighbors for about a year and they were trying to move in with his father for a fresh start.

“I can’t believe it. It feels so devastating,” she said.

The couple was reportedly moving items until the shooting happened. The woman said they were worried about their safety.

Williams’ girlfriend said they had contacted the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for a police escort that day, but an officer did not show up.

“This only happened because the police weren’t there,” she said.

A response from CMHA police headquarters is currently pending, according to WOIO.

“He didn’t deserve this, he worked six days a week, and he took care of his family. He wasn’t involved in any drama or on the streets,” Williams’ girlfriend said.

Currently, no arrests have been made and authorities urged anyone with further information to contact them at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
Body pulled from retention pond, Fargo Police investigating
Harold Anderson
Body found on banks of Red River identified as missing Moorhead man
16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting
WBRC stock graphic
Man dies in officer-involved crash
Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was...
UPDATE: Man still wanted after Grand Forks shelter in place

Latest News

Scenes from a drag show at the state capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how...
Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries
Milk Market
Milk Market in Fargo helps breastfeeding mothers shop & learn
The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked...
Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough, CDC says
North Dakota Crime Statistics released for 2022
2022 North Dakota crime stats: Violent crimes up, property crimes down in Cass County