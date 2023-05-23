Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Level III Predatory Offender moves to new address in Moorhead

Level III Predatory Offender
Level III Predatory Offender(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says a Level III Predatory Offender is moving to a new address in Moorhead.

Police say 58-year-old Leo Morin will live in the area of Chambers Ave. in Moorhead. He is described as Hispanic, 5′9″ tall, and 254 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Morin’s offense includes a history of engaging in sexual contact with several known girls. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. Police say Morin used his position of authority to gain compliance.

Moorhead Police say Morin has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community. He was released in April of 2007. They say this notification is not intended to create fear but instead raise awareness. Moorhead PD says they may not direct where Morin does or does not live, nor can they direct where he works.

Officials say the release of this information will increase public safety and protection.

You can learn more information on Level III offenders in the City of Moorhead by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
Body pulled from retention pond, Fargo Police investigating
Harold Anderson
Body found on banks of Red River identified as missing Moorhead man
Police lights generic
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy found dead after Fargo shooting
WBRC stock graphic
Man dies in officer-involved crash
Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was...
UPDATE: Man still wanted after Grand Forks shelter in place

Latest News

Death sentence reduced to life in prison for man who killed UND student
Image depicting traffic cones
Highway 9 in Barnesville to close for road construction starting June 1
Oak Grove Lutheran
Oak Grove Lutheran School announces ambitious campaign for new buildings
Minnesota State Patrol graduation ceremony on May 23, 2023.
Minnesota State Patrol welcomes 23 new troopers