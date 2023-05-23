Level III Predatory Offender moves to new address in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says a Level III Predatory Offender is moving to a new address in Moorhead.

Police say 58-year-old Leo Morin will live in the area of Chambers Ave. in Moorhead. He is described as Hispanic, 5′9″ tall, and 254 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Morin’s offense includes a history of engaging in sexual contact with several known girls. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. Police say Morin used his position of authority to gain compliance.

Moorhead Police say Morin has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community. He was released in April of 2007. They say this notification is not intended to create fear but instead raise awareness. Moorhead PD says they may not direct where Morin does or does not live, nor can they direct where he works.

Officials say the release of this information will increase public safety and protection.

