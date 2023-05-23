Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Law enforcement search for high-risk sex offender

By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials in Devils Lake and Ramsey County are searching for a high-risk sex offender.

They say, they can’t find 23-year-old Christopher Morrison. He was last seen at the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake on May 22. Officials say Morrison is Native American, 5′ 11″, 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Reports say he was last seen wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt with a black t-shirt underneath, a black hat, and white and black shoes. His current whereabouts are unknown, but he has ties to Fargo, Fort Yates, and Rapid City.

Anyone with information about Morrison’s location should contact their local law enforcement agency: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 701-662-0708, the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-0700, or the Devils Lake Parole and Probation office at 701-662-1350.

