Hot & Stormy Tuesday

TUESDAY:

Waking up to spotty thunderstorms this morning! Where storms develop, expect frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty wind, & the potential for small hail. Some storms may be strong, but I’m not expecting severe. The rain in morning will be isolated but impactful where it falls for the morning commute. Temperatures as we head out the door will be warm in the 60s and we will have partly cloudy skies.

The haze will continue today as well - mainly high and mid level smoke. Late, there may be more mixing down to the surface with the help of a north wind across the northern Valley. It doesn’t look to be quite as prominent in the southern Valley due to a more southerly flow of the wind.

In the middle, AKA central Valley, where the wind shift occurs (winds converge) there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

By lunchtime, we will see a lot of the area in the 80s! We will have a bit of a south breeze that will help the temperatures reach these levels.

Through the afternoon, the temperatures will continue to rise into the 80s for most of the region. Some will even see temperatures in the 90s. Into the evening tomorrow, we will have the chance for some scattered rain showers across the area. They should be fairly short-lived and quick moving. The rain chance will mostly dissipate as we head past sunset, but we could see some sprinkles through the overnight period into Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: A few showers continue Wednesday with a lesser chance of storms. Wednesday will also be cooler with 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. There is still a small chance for rain showers through this weekend. However, it is looking to be much drier than it did last week. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

