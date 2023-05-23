A Hot, Hazy, and Stormy Tuesday!

MIDDAY CURRENTS:

We still have some smoke hanging around our skies here. We also have a cold front draped just north of the International Border. This front will drift to the south throughout the day today. Along the front, there is a large bank of clouds. Through the middle of our region, though, we have some partly cloudy skies.

The winds are blowing out of the south at around 10 mph. These south winds continue to bring plenty of warm air into our area.

Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s for most. They will continue to increase into the 90s for some by the evening.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

The south wind will continue into the afternoon. This south wind will help our temperatures continue to climb. We will see much of the area climb into the 80s and some into the 90s by the early afternoon. As we move deeper into the afternoon and into the evening, we will see rain showers begin to develop through the Central and Northern Valley. As these showers develop through the evening, we could see some lightning and thunder.

As we move past sunset, we will continue to see the rain showers in the Central Valley. The chance for lightning and thunder will decrease after the sun goes down. Temperatures will dip back into the 60s in the north and 70s in the south. This rain will be caused by a cold front moving into our area from Canada. Thanks to the cold front, we will see the winds shift to a more easterly or northeasterly direction. The rain will continue overnight, but will slowly push its way to the east by morning.

By morning, things will be much cooler. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for most. The easterly winds will continue at around 15-20 mph. The rain will continue through the morning.

By lunch, we will see more showers start to develop. This new area of development will primarily in the northwest. The easterly winds will shift again. They will be more out of the southeast at this point. Things will be much cooler tomorrow. Temperatures by lunch will be in the 60s for most of the region.

By the evening drive, some places will reach into the 80s. The winds will continue, but the rain will start to dissipate as we move through the evening. The temperatures will continue to drop after the sun sets. They will be in the 50s and 60s as we drift off to sleep.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Even hotter with some near 90 on Tuesday. We become more unsettled as well with chances for showers and thunder later in the day Tuesday. A few showers continue Wednesday with a lesser chance of storms. Wednesday will also be just a bit cooler with 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. There is still a small chance for rain showers through this weekend. However, it is looking to be much drier than it did last week. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

