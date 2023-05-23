Highway 9 in Barnesville to close for road construction starting June 1

BARNESVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin road construction on Highway 9, south of Interstate 94 to Main Avenue in Barnesville, starting Thursday, June 1.

During construction, traffic will be detoured to I-94 and County Road 30. Highway 34 will remain open to cross-traffic.

This summer, MnDOT will reconstruct Highway 9 in Barnesville from Fourth Street/railroad crossing west on Main Avenue to Interstate 94. Crews will resurface Highway 9, replace underground utilities and sidewalks, add turn lanes at County Road 55, and construct a shared-use path from Main Avenue to Highway 34.

The work will be completed in phases, with the first phase taking place between Highway 34 and Main Avenue, and the whole project scheduled to be completed in mid-September.

Sellin Brothers, Inc., based in Hawley, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $3.1 million project.

Visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/barnesville to learn more about the project, view detour maps, and to sign up for project email updates.

