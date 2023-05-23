Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks Police Still Searching For Suspect

By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department and Regional SWAT executed a forced entry into an apartment earlier today, as part of their ongoing efforts to apprehend a suspect involved in a recent shooting case.

The operation caused a shelter-in-place order to be issued at approximately 3:45 p.m. for residents on the north side of the city.

The individual at the center of the manhunt is 25-year-old Omar Martinez, who is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, May 21. Authorities believe Martinez targeted a specific victim, in which he allegedly pursued the victim down Demers Avenue, firing a rifle at their car while a child was in the passenger seat.

Witnesses in the vicinity reported observing the police operation unfold, and some saw a person being taken away in a patrol vehicle. However, the Grand Forks Police later confirmed that Martinez was not the individual they apprehended, leaving him still at large.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

