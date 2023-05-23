Grand Forks Police Still Searching For Suspect

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department and Regional SWAT executed a forced entry into an apartment earlier today, as part of their ongoing efforts to apprehend a suspect involved in a recent shooting case.

The operation caused a shelter-in-place order to be issued at approximately 3:45 p.m. for residents on the north side of the city.

The individual at the center of the manhunt is 25-year-old Omar Martinez, who is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, May 21. Authorities believe Martinez targeted a specific victim, in which he allegedly pursued the victim down Demers Avenue, firing a rifle at their car while a child was in the passenger seat.

Witnesses in the vicinity reported observing the police operation unfold, and some saw a person being taken away in a patrol vehicle. However, the Grand Forks Police later confirmed that Martinez was not the individual they apprehended, leaving him still at large.

