Firefighter injured in Grand Forks garage fire

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One firefighter has minor injuries after a garage fire in Grand Forks.

The fire department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23 to the 300 block of Cottonwood St.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a detached, two-stall garage. Once inside, firefighters say they found a small fire and were able to quickly put it out.

The garage reportedly has slight damage while everything inside it has significant smoke and fire damage.

The injured firefighter did not need medical treatment on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

