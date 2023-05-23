F-M Pride in the Park and Parade moving to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead Pride announced it’ll be moving the Pride in the Park and Parade events across the river to Minnesota.

“Pride is about the PEOPLE. No matter where we celebrate, it’s about us. It’s about advocating for our people, impacting change, being present, being visible and being proud,” the group posted on social media.

The organization is moving Pride in the Park and the Parade to Moorhead, saying many factors went into the decision, but the number one reason and most important factor was safety. Organizers say the political climate, specifically legislation in North Dakota surrounding transgender people and the LGBTQ+ community, is a factor.

“Moorhead is excited to welcome us with open arms as a safe haven for everyone. With that said... we BELONG in North Dakota and WE ARE NOT leaving. We will still hold events in private event spaces in the community where many of us work and live. It’s more important than ever to advocate for our community, stand up for people who were and continue to be targeted by hateful legislation and come together to protect and celebrate. WE ARE HERE TO STAY.”

Pride in the park has been held at Island Park in the past, but a major construction project is currently underway on a new Island Park pool, with road closures and heavy equipment scattered on the north end of the park.

Registration for both events opened Monday, May 22.

Pride in the Park is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. Vendors can register here for that event. The parade is free to participate in and will happen from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

According to the event website, the parade will begin near M-State at the corner of 28th Avenue South and 20th Street, travel north on 20th Street to 8th Avenue South, and finish near Romkey Park. A Pride Rally will be held after the parade.

