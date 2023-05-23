Cooking with Cash Wa
Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch Thrift Store makes statement on closing downtown location

Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch closing downtown
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Outlet store in downtown Fargo is closing its doors. The long standing thrift store says it will close June 10th. However, they say it’s possible they could close sooner if they run out of inventory. The store says it was a hard decision to close the location, but ultimately, they felt they had to close due to a combination of covid and a change to their business model.

They acknowledge that, “this location was a pillar of downtown for a very long time.” And that, “we love our Ranch shoppers and we love everyone who has loved this location as much as we did.”

The downtown location has been open since the mid-80′s. The Dakota Boys Ranch says they will continue to operate their other locations in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

