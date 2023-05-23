Cooking with Cash Wa
Burgum announces development of 14th state park at Pembina Gorge with funding approved during session

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - One of North Dakota’s most scenic areas is now officially a state park.

Governor Burgum announced that Pembina Gorge will be North Dakota’s 14th state park. Officially named the Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area, the new development will include a 35-site campground, six all-season full-service cabins and accommodations for seasonal staff. In the future, there are plans to add a visitor center with an indoor and outdoor learning space, retail and office space.

“Establishing our 14th state park in the Pembina Gorge will elevate its status as a must-see destination and provide additional opportunities for visitors from North Dakota and beyond to experience all that this special area has to offer,” said Burgum.

The total cost of the project will be $8 million. The legislature approved $6 million for the new park facilities and the remaining $2 million will come from a federal grant.

