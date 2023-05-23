Boy severely burned in Red Lake Co. gas explosion

RED LAKE COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were dispatched to the Red River Ag Store in Plummer on May 21.

Officials say there was a report of a boy burned from gasoline explosion. The boy was taken to a Thief River Falls emergency room, then he was transferred to the Hennepin County Burn Center. The Sheriff’s Office says his lower extremities were severely burned. The media release says, witnesses claim the boy was filling up an ATV with gas at a pump. The engine of the ATV was running, and he was sitting on the seat. The gasoline fumes burst into flames, and the boy was engulfed in the fire.

The Sheriff says the boy is in serious but stable condition.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.