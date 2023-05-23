Bloom Tracker can help you capture a beautiful spring photo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District says many of the trees at Orchard Glen Park are in full bloom and they have a tracker to help you capture the perfect spring photo.

Photos of the bloom progress are uploaded on FargoParks.com. A list of park trees and dates of their expected bloom are also available. Details on the Bloom Tracker say many of the trees started to bud around May 15 and, by May 22, most trees were in full bloom.

Keep in mind that the weather can cut down on the longevity of the bloom. High winds and low temperatures may cause the petals to fall faster than expected.

Orchard Glen Park is located at 900 Orchard Park Drive in Fargo. You can use the map on the Fargo Parks website to locate a certain type of tree within the park. About a dozen tree species call Orchard Glen Park home.

