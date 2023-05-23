2022 North Dakota crime stats: Violent crimes up, property crimes down in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In newly released data from the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, there is a troubling trend in violent crime.

Violent crimes from 2021 to 2022 increased by 42 percent in Cass County. The state identifies violent crimes as murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault and human trafficking.

The majority of those committing violent crimes are people who are 25 to 34 years-old.

The report also shows that violations involving drugs or alcohol increased by 10 percent, but drug related arrests decreased by 16 percent.

When it comes to property crimes, there were 163 total cases, with a majority of them being larceny. However, the total amount of cases reported in 2022 were 50 percent lower compared to 2021.

A full list of all crime statistics in Cass County can be found here.

