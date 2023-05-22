Summer Heat Starts the Week

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Mild Monday morning with temps in the upper 40s to 50s for most. Mostly clear to partly cloudy with wildfire smoke aloft. There will be a little bit of a south breeze that will pick up through the day.

The south winds and clear skies through the morning will lead to a very quick morning warm-up. By lunch time, we will have temperatures in the 70s for most. Some might even be in the 80s already. The south breeze will pick up in strength and become more widespread.

Through the afternoon, we will see some clouds move in to our area from the south. The clouds will be the result of a boundary moving through the area. The clouds could bring a brief rain shower through the evening hours. The chance for rain is small and mainly centered in the Southern Valley. At this time, we will see a lot of the area reach into the 70s and 80s. Tomorrow will be another warm day.

The chance for rain will diminish quickly after sunset. The clouds will stick around a little longer before starting to dissipate, as well. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s and 70s by bedtime.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Even hotter with some near 90 on Tuesday. We become more unsettled as well with chances for showers and thunder later in the day Tuesday. A few showers continue Wednesday with a lesser chance of storms. Wednesday will also be just a bit cooler with 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.