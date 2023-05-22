Summer Heat Starts the Week

MIDDAY CURRENTS:

It’s another summery day here in the Valley. Temperatures are already climbing into the 70s for most of the area. Some are even in the 80s already!

The winds are fairly calm. They are blowing out of the south at around 5 mph for most. The south winds are responsible for bringing us these warm temperatures.

We can see some clouds moving through northern South Dakota and out of our area. We can also see the layer of smoke on the visible satellite still. That smoke will hang around for much of the day today. We will see it lighten up a little bit as we head through the evening hours tonight. It will continue to lighter as we move through the day on Tuesday. However, there will be an increase in the smoke into Wednesday as a front enters the area and brings more smoke with it. By the end of the week, things should be much clearer.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Over the course of the afternoon, we will see a boundary of clouds enter our region. The clouds will mainly move through the southern Valley. As we progress through the evening, these clouds will start to form into a brief shower. The shower chance will last for a few hours until the sun sets. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the 80s for most of the Valley.

We will start to see some redevelopment of the showers overnight. We aren’t expected a lot in the way of accumulation. Just enough to get the pavement wet. Overnight, temperatures will remain pretty mild. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s across the area. The pop-up showers will continue into the morning hours.

The rain chances in morning will be small but mainly for folks in Minnesota. Temperatures as we head out the door tomorrow will be in the 60s and we will have partly cloudy skies.

By lunchtime tomorrow, we will see a lot of the area in the 80s! We will have a bit of a south breeze that will help the temperatures reach these levels.

Through the afternoon, the temperatures will continue to rise into the 80s for most of the region. Some will even see temperatures in the 90s. Into the evening tomorrow, we will have the chance for some scattered rain showers across the area. They should be fairly short-lived and quick moving. The rain chance will mostly dissipate as we head past sunset, but we could see some sprinkles through the overnight period into Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Even hotter with some near 90 on Tuesday. We become more unsettled as well with chances for showers and thunder later in the day Tuesday. A few showers continue Wednesday with a lesser chance of storms. Wednesday will also be just a bit cooler with 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

