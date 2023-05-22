Sanford issues statement following passage of MN bill banning anti-competitive health care mergers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill Sunday aimed at banning anti-competitive health care mergers.

The bill would apply to all mergers and acquisitions that have an annual average revenue of at least $80 million.

The bill would also prohibit out-of-state entities from owning University of Minnesota health care entities.

The bill comes as the Minnesota attorney general investigates a proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Sanford Health said it remains confident in the benefits of the merger.

The statement goes on to say Sanford will continue to work with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office in order to comply with the new requirements if the bill is signed into law.

We remain confident in the significant benefits of our merger for the patients and communities we serve across greater Minnesota. Together with Fairview, we will make historic investments to strengthen high-quality care delivery in Minnesota, address critical workforce challenges and expand access to care for the underserved in both rural and urban areas. We have worked closely with the Office of the Attorney General on their review since last fall and will continue to do so in order to comply with the new requirements should this legislation be signed into law. Since the earliest days of our merger conversations in 2022, we have recognized the value of an academic medicine partnership and remain optimistic about our ongoing discussions with the University of Minnesota. We are hopeful that we can arrive at an agreement with the University that advances world-class care and best serves the interests of patients and communities across Minnesota.

