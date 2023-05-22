Prepare for a Warm Start to Our Work Week

SUNDAY EVENING CURRENTS:

Right now, we have very hazy conditions. The wildfires still burning up in Canada have sent a large plume of smoke into our neighborhood. Much of it has remained aloft, high up in the atmosphere. It has done a number to really filter the sunlight out.

We have some partly cloudy skies. The majority of the clouds currently are moving through Northern Minnesota. Elsewhere, things are hazy, but clear.

The winds are fairly calm right now. They are blowing our the the east at around 5 - 10 mph for most.

Temperatures are still pretty warm, but starting to fall off. Most of the area is in the 70s. However, we will see more and more places reach into the 60s as we move past sunset.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

As we start getting ready for bed this evening, conditions outside will still be quite nice. Temperatures will be in the 60s or 70s for a lot of the area. We will still be dealing with the hazy, smoky skies. Other than the smoke, we will have partly cloudy to clear skies.

By morning, things will still be quite mild. Temps will be in the 50s or even 60s in some places. The skies will still be partly cloudy then. There will be a little bit of a south breeze that will pick up through the day.

The south winds and clear skies through the morning will lead to a very quick morning warm-up. By lunch time, we will have temperatures in the 70s for most. Some might even be in the 80s already. The south breeze will pick up in strength and become more widespread.

Through the afternoon, we will see some clouds move in to our area from the south. The clouds will be the result of a boundary moving through the area. The clouds could bring a brief rain shower through the evening hours. The chance for rain is small and mainly centered in the Southern Valley. At this time, we will see a lot of the area reach into the 70s and 80s. Tomorrow will be another warm day.

The chance for rain will diminish quickly after sunset. The clouds will stick around a little longer before starting to dissipate, as well. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s and 70s by bedtime.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We start the work week on a dry note with Monday morning temperatures in the 50s. As a warm front approaches, it will become breezier. The breeze will push out wildfire smoke/haze and bring much warmer temperatures! 80s return for Monday. Even hotter with some near 90 on Tuesday. We become more unsettled as well with chances for showers and thunder later in the day Tuesday. A few showers continue Wednesday with a lesser chance of storms. Wednesday will also be just a bit cooler with 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY THOUGH MEMORIAL DAY: A low pressure system arrives and brings increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. A warmer holiday weekend compared to years past, but an unsettled weather pattern will mean watching for rain and thunderstorms for any holiday plans each day Thursday through Monday!

