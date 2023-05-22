Cooking with Cash Wa
Person charged after high speed chase near Kindred

Vehicle reached speeds of up to 110mph
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is facing charges after a high speed chase in Cass County, Saturday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says around 6:30 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a vehicle within the City of Kindred, but they drove off north on County Road 15, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph.

After following the vehicle for about 3 miles, authorities stopped their pursuit, for safety reasons.

About 5 hours later, the vehicle was pulled over in Clay County, by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement determined someone other than the original driver was now behind the wheel.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has forwarded a report to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, requesting a review of recommended criminal charges, including Fleeing Law Enforcement in Motor Vehicle (2nd Offense), Reckless Driving, and Driving Under Revocation.

No one was hurt.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending a full case review, by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

